Orioles SS Gunnar Henderson will miss the start of the season because of an intercostal strain

SARASOTA, Fla. — (AP) — Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson will begin the season on the injured list because of a mild right intercostal strain.

General manager Mike Elias told reporters on Sunday that he hopes Henderson's IL stint “will be measured in days instead of weeks.”

The Orioles visit Toronto on Thursday for opening day.

The 23-year-old Henderson departed a Feb. 27 spring training game after one inning because of discomfort on his lower right side. An intercostal strain involves the muscles around the ribs.

Henderson hit .281 with 37 homers and 92 RBIs last season. The All-Star slugger was the 2023 American League Rookie of the Year.

Elias also told reporters in Florida that Cade Povich has been selected for the team's No. 5 starter job. The left-hander will take the mound for the home opener on March 31 against Boston.

Povich, who turns 25 on April 12, was selected by Minnesota in the third round of the 2021 amateur draft. He was traded to Baltimore in August 2022.

He made his big league debut last year, going 3-9 with a 5.20 ERA in 16 starts.

The Orioles also optioned outfielder Dylan Carlson to minor league camp on Sunday. The 26-year-old Carlson agreed to a $975,000, one-year contract with the team in January.

Carlson had played well this spring, batting .321 with two homers and nine RBIs in 18 Grapefruit League games.

