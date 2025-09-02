Padres reliever Jason Adam carted off field with left leg injury

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — All-Star reliever Jason Adam of the San Diego Padres was carted off the field after getting injured in the seventh inning Monday against the Baltimore Orioles.

Adam collapsed as he tried to turn toward Gunnar Henderson's chopper that went off the mound for an infield single. He immediately signaled for an athletic trainer and grabbed his left knee.

After receiving attention from trainers, Adam was helped to his feet and onto a cart, with his left leg propped up on the seat. Cameras caught Adam saying he “felt something pop.”

The right-hander came in with an 8-3 record and 1.81 ERA.

The game was tied at 3 when Henderson's hit put runners on first and second. Adam was replaced by fellow All-Star Robert Suarez.

