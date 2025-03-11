Paige Bueckers scores 24 points and UConn wins 23rd Big East crown with 70-50 victory over Creighton

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored 24 points and Azzi Fudd added 13 to help No. 3 UConn beat 22nd-ranked Creighton 70-50 to win the Big East championship Monday night.

It's the 23rd Big East title and fifth consecutive one for the Huskies (31-3) since they returned to the conference in 2021. This was Creighton's first time in the championship game since 2016, when the Bluejays lost to St. John's.

Sarah Strong had 13 points, 11 rebounds and six steals for the Huskies, who scored the game's first 11 points.

Lauren Jensen scored 13 points to lead Creighton (26-6). The Bluejays came into the game averaging over nine 3-pointers a game and shooting 37% from behind the arc. They were just 6 for 23 against UConn, with five of the makes coming in the second half.

Takeaways

Creighton: The Bluejays have an impressive resume, with their only losses this season coming to UConn (three times), UCLA, South Dakota State and Kansas State. They could be a tough out in the NCAA Tournament no matter where they are seeded.

UConn: Since losing to Tennessee on Feb. 6, the Huskies have looked unbeatable. They won every game by at least 19 points, including a 29-point win at South Carolina. UConn heads into the NCAA Tournament as one of the favorites to win it all.

Key moment

UConn scored the first 11 points as Creighton had five turnovers and was 0-for-5 from the field. The Bluejays then scored seven straight, but could get no closer as the Huskies answered with a 16-4 run to end the quarter up 27-11.

Key stat

Creighton coach Jim Flanery said before the game that his team had to do a good job on turnovers. The Bluejays had seven of their 19 miscues in the first quarter and couldn't overcome that.

Up next

UConn and Creighton await their NCAA Tournament seeding, which will be revealed on Sunday night.

