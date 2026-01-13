Sports

Panthers GM says team will pick up QB Bryce Young's 5th year option, no timeline on extension

By STEVE REED
APTOPIX Rams Panthers Football Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones) (Rusty Jones/AP)
By STEVE REED

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan said the team plans to pick up the fifth-year option on quarterback Bryce Young's contract, but stopped short of saying whether the team will begin long-term contract extension discussions with the 2023 No. 1 overall pick.

Once the team picks up the option, Young will be under contract through the 2027 season, so the Panthers aren't in a huge rush to make a long-term decision on Young.

Morgan said he and executive vice president of football operations Brandt Tilis will meet to talk about whether to begin discussing a contract extension with Young this offseason or wait to see how the 2026 season plays out before making a long-term commitment.

Morgan didn't say when the team would make a decision on Young, who is 14-30 as a starter since coming into the league.

“We are still talking through the roster and where things look from a big picture view,” Morgan said at his season-ending news conference on Tuesday. “That is still stuff that is up in the air that we are still working through at this point.”

The 24-year-old Young will cost the Panthers $12 million under the salary cap next season, and is estimated to make $26.5 million in 2027 once the team picks up the fifth-year option, per Overthecap.com.

Young had a promising season in 2025, completing 63.6% of his passes for a career-high 3,011 yards with 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He was 8-8 as a starter in the regular season, a marked improvement from his 6-22 record over his first two seasons in the league.

The Panthers lost to the Los Angeles Rams 34-31 in the playoffs on Saturday, but not before Young threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to Jalen Coker with 2:39 left to briefly give the Panthers the lead.

Matthew Stafford led a game-winning drive to beat the Panthers.

The Panthers finished 8-10 (including the playoffs) and lost four of their final five games this season.

Young's 12 game-winning drives in the fourth quarter and/or overtime are the most by any quarterback since the 2023 season.

“Bryce has shown flashes of greatness this year against high-level competition,’’ Morgan said. “Just as a team we weren’t as consistent as we want to be on a game-to-game basis, but that’s part of what happens with a young team."

Morgan also said he expects Tilis to return next season after he interviewed for the vacant Atlanta Falcons team president position last week.

