Patrick Kane becomes 50th player in NHL history to reach 500 goals

Canucks Red Wings Hockey Vancouver Canucks defenseman Zeev Buium, left, moves the puck ahead of Detroit Red Wings right wing Patrick Kane during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun) (Ryan Sun/AP)

DETROIT — Patrick Kane became the 50th player in NHL history to reach 500 goals, scoring his second goal of the game into an empty net with 3:53 left to help the Detroit Red Wings beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-1 on Thursday night.

The 37-year-old Kane is the fifth U.S.-born player to reach the milestone, following Mike Modano (561), Keith Tkachuk (538), Jeremy Roenick (513) and Joe Mullen (502). Brett Hull, a dual citizen who was born in Canada and played internationally for the United States, had 741 goals.

Kane opened the scoring on a two-man advantage with 29 seconds left in the first period. He snapped a shot to the short side over goalie Kevin Lankinen's leg pad.

Kane has 1,369 points, five behind Modano for the U.S.-born mark. Left off the U.S. Olympic team, Kane has eight goals in 30 games this season. He has missed 15 games because of injuries.

