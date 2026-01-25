Patrick Reed wins Dubai Desert Classic ahead of Andy Sullivan; Rory McIlroy back in 33rd

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Former Masters champion and current LIV Golf circuit member Patrick Reed eased to victory at the Dubai Desert Classic by four strokes Sunday.

Reed, who held a four-stroke lead after the third round, finished ahead of England's Andy Sullivan.

Julien Guerrier of France and Spain's David Puig finished joint-third, one back of Sullivan.

Rory McIlroy’s chances of a record-extending fifth title fell well short with a joint 33rd-place finish.

Reed, who won the 2018 Masters for his only victory in a major, earned his fifth win on the European tour. He has won one LIV event, in Dallas last year, since joining the Saudi-funded league in 2022.

