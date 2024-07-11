Paul Skenes pitches 7 no-hit innings as the Pirates blank the Brewers 1-0

MILWAUKEE — (AP) — Paul Skenes struck out 11 in seven no-hit innings in another dominant performance, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Milwaukee Brewers 1-0 on Thursday.

Skenes threw 99 pitches in his 11th major league start, 65 for strikes. The All-Star right-hander walked one while lowering his ERA to 1.90.

Colin Holderman replaced Skenes (6-0) and surrendered a leadoff single to Jake Bauers for Milwaukee's first hit. The Brewers loaded the bases with two down in the eighth, but Holderman escaped the jam when he struck out William Contreras swinging.

Aroldis Chapman handled the ninth for his fourth save, finishing a two-hitter for Pittsburgh.

