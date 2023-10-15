Pegula beats Yuan to claim Korea Open title

SEOUL — (AP) — Jessica Pegula beat Yuan Yue 6-2, 6-3 in the final of the Korea Open on Sunday for the fourth title of her career.

The top-seeded Pegula dropped only one set through the tournament and becomes the first American since Venus Williams in 2007 to win the title in Seoul.

“My mom is Korean and she was adopted from here so it’s really special to be able to win here,” Pegula said. “In the last few years, as my ranking has gone up, I’ve definitely felt so much more support from the fans, a lot more than I expected coming back here from five years ago. So it’s really special.”

Playing in her first career final, 128th-ranked Yuan showed no signs of nerves and earned a break point in Pegula's opening service game, which the American saved with a forehand winner.

The world No. 4-ranked player then won eight consecutive games to take the first set and build a 3-0 lead in the second as a quick victory looked likely.

Yuan then rallied to get back to 3-4 but Pegula’s power from the baseline propelled her to her first title since Montreal earlier this year and her first outside of North America.

