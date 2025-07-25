Pernetti on Memphis' attempted move to Big 12: Your job is to do what's best for the school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — American Conference commissioner Tim Pernetti said he was aware of Memphis’ intentions to leave the conference for the Big 12 and praised the school for being ambitious, even though the Tigers’ bid to join the Power Four failed.

The Big 12 board reportedly rejected Memphis’ bid to join the league, according to Yahoo Sports.

That means Memphis will remain in the newly renamed American Conference — at least for now.

Pernetti said he was made aware of Memphis’ intentions by school president Bill Hardgrave and athletic director Ed Scott last August and has been in communication with them ever since.

“We’ve had very transparent conversations for a year about what’s happening and I understand Memphis’ ambition,” Pernetti said Friday at the conference’s media days at the Charlotte Conventions Center. “I think other schools have that ambition. I admire their ambition.”

Pernetti did not mention what other schools may have wanted to leave the conference.

Pernetti previously worked as an athletic director at Rutgers when that school made the move to the Big Ten.

“Your job is to do what you think is best for your school,” Pernetti said. “And I also give him credit for having the guts to go after it. Having said all that, the important thing to remember is this: We’re not surprised by it and we’re building strong resilient programs in the conference. So when these things happen, they’re not a surprise.”

Pernetti added that he’s “very encouraged” that the conference’s member schools have operated in a transparent manner.

Memphis released a statement earlier this week regarding reports of their attempts to switch conferences, saying, “The University of Memphis is aware of the recent conversations regarding our potential inclusion in the Big 12. While those discussions did not ultimately move in our favor, our University and Memphis Athletics are stronger than ever, and we look forward to continuing to strengthen our position nationally.”

Memphis has not won the American Conference football title since 2019, but finished 11-2 last season (6-2 in conference play) and 24th in the AP Top 25 rankings.

In terms of potentially expanding the American Conference, Pernetti said he is open to the idea but the school would have to be the right fit.

“If there’s an opportunity for the American that brings incremental value to the league,” Pernetti said. “Naturally it’s worth exploring, but expansion can’t just be about money, it’s got to be about alignment. You have to find the right partnership, so we’re very, very thoughtful about all of those conversations.”

But he added he won't dilute this league financially for the sake of expansion.

“If there are opportunities out there for us to increase the value, to increase the profile, to bring more members in that line up with innovation, grit and service," Pernetti said, "then naturally we’ll explore that.”

