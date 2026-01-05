Phillies hire Don Mattingly as bench coach, reuniting him with GM son Preston

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies hired former Dodgers and Marlins manager Don Mattingly as a bench coach on Rob Thomson's staff.

Mattingly is reuniting in Philadelphia with his son, Preston, who is Philadelphia's general manager.

Mattingly will be spending his 23rd straight season as a major league manager and coach, including the last three coaching for the Toronto Blue Jays, who lost World Series Game 7 to the Dodgers.

Mattingly left his role as Toronto's bench coach under manager John Schneider after the World Series.

“Having known Don for years and having worked closely with him in New York, I know that his knowledge of the game and his character make him a great addition to our tremendous coaching staff," Thomson said in a statement.

The 64-year-old Mattingly played 14 seasons as a first baseman in the major leagues, all for the Yankees, from 1982-95. He was a six-time American League All-Star and the 1985 AL Most Valuable Player before retiring.

Mattingly managed the Dodgers from 2011-15 and the Marlins from 2016-22. He was the 2020 NL Manager of the Year after he led the Marlins to their first playoff appearance since 2003.

Mattingly replaced Mike Calitri, who became the Phillies' major league field coordinator.

Philadelphia won the NL East for the second straight season and were eliminated by the Dodgers in the NL Division Series.

