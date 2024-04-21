Phillies' Zack Wheeler has not allowed a hit through seven innings against White Sox

Philadelphia ace Zack Wheeler has not allowed a hit through seven innings in Saturday’s game against the Chicago White Sox, and the Phillies lead 7-0.

Wheeler has struck out eight, walked two and hit a batter. The White Sox hit just two balls out of the infield against the 33-year-old right-hander, Braden Shewmake’s flyout to right leading off the sixth and Andrew Benintendi's flyout to the center-field warning track with one out in the seventh.

Wheeler has thrown 71 of 101 pitches for strikes. He has not thrown a complete game since 2021, when he pitched three, including a pair of shutouts.

A night earlier, Philadelphia's Spencer Turnbull didn’t allow a hit until Gavin Sheets’ one-out single in the seventh.

Chicago entered Saturday hitting a major league-low .190 and its 3-16 record was the worst after 19 games in team history.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.