Piastri on pole and Norris only sixth in qualifying for F1's Bahrain Grand Prix

SAKHIR, Bahrain — (AP) — Oscar Piastri took pole in qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday as his McLaren teammate and standings leader Lando Norris could only manage sixth.

George Russell was a surprisingly strong challenger and took second for Mercedes, .168 of a second off Piastri's time. Charles Leclerc qualified third for Ferrari and Norris was .426 off the pace in sixth.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen was seventh after reporting a “terrible” problem with his brakes and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton was ninth for Ferrari.

Esteban Ocon had a heavy crash in his Haas in the second part of qualifying, causing a delay. He signaled to the team he wasn't hurt.

Verstappen is one point off standings leader Norris after winning the Japanese Grand Prix last week.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.