Pitchers Génesis Cabrera of Toronto and Yohan Ramírez of New York Mets suspended 3 games each

NEW YORK — (AP) — Pitchers Génesis Cabrera of the Toronto Blue Jays and Yohan Ramírez of the New York Mets were suspended for three games each by Major League Baseball on Sunday for their actions in separate games.

And Mets manager Carlos Mendoza was suspended for one game as a result of Ramírez’s actions, Major League Baseball senior vice president for on-field operations Michael Hill said.

Cabrera was penalized for on-field actions that caused a benches-clearing incident during the bottom of the seventh inning of Toronto's 5-1 loss Saturday at Tampa Bay.

Ramirez was disciplined for intentionally throwing at Milwaukee's Rhys Hoskins during the seventh inning of the Mets' 7-6 loss Saturday.

Both pitchers appealed, causing the suspensions to be on hold until the appeals process is completed.

Mendoza served his suspension Sunday in the Mets' series finale against Milwaukee — the third game of his career as a major league manager.

All three were fined.

Benches cleared at the end of the seventh inning in St. Petersburg, Florida, when Cabrera exchanged words with José Caballero and shoved the Tampa Bay shortstop.

Caballero drove in a run with a bunt single and continued around the bases on third baseman Justin Turner’s throwing error. After Caballero was tagged out at third for the final out of the inning, Cabrera — who was backing up third base — exchanged words with Caballero and shoved the infielder. Cabrera was ejected.

A day after Hoskins' hard slide at second caused a confrontation with Mets infielder Jeff McNeil, Hoskins hit a two-run single in a three-run first inning and followed with a two-run homer in the third and singled and scored on a balk in the fifth by Luis Severino.

Ramírez’s first pitch to Hoskins in the seventh sailed well behind the right-handed hitter, who dropped his bat and glared at Ramírez as the reliever raced to pick up the ball, which caromed off the backstop. Ramírez was ejected by plate umpire Lance Barrett and said after the game he was not intentionally throwing at Hoskins.

