Portland upsets No. 6 Gonzaga 87-80 to snap Bulldogs' 15-game winning streak

By ANNE M. PETERSON
Cameron Williams Portland forward Cameron Williams celebrates his team's win over Gonzaga following an NCAA college basketball game in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman) (Amanda Loman/AP)
PORTLAND, Ore. — Joel Foxwell scored 27 points and Portland upset No. 6 Gonzaga 87-80 on Wednesday night, giving the Pilots their first victory over a top-10 team and snapping the Bulldogs' 15-game winning streak.

Portland also ended a 20-game Gonzaga winning streak in the series. The Pilots had not defeated the Bulldogs since an 82-73 triumph in Portland on Jan. 9, 2014.

James O'Donnell added 16 points for the Pilots (11-14, 4-8 West Coast Conference), who snapped a three-game losing streak with a stunning performance. They were a 21 1/2-point underdog, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

Graham Ike had 24 points and 10 rebounds for Gonzaga (22-2, 10-1), which had won 14 straight conference games. Gonzaga's only previous loss this season came on Dec. 10 against then-No. 7 Michigan in Las Vegas.

Mario Saint-Supery’s 3-pointer got Gonzaga within 82-73 with a minute left. Ike added a pair of free throws and Braeden Smith made a jumper to pull the Zags closer.

The teams traded free throws before David Fogel's layup pulled Gonzaga to 84-80. But then O'Donnell dunked for Portland with 23 seconds to go to seal it.

Coming off a 73-65 victory over rival Saint Mary’s on Saturday at home, the Bulldogs struggled from the start against Portland, trailing by as many as 15.

The Pilots, coming off a 104-74 loss at Washington State, jumped out to an early 15-5 lead after back-to-back jumpers from Foxwell. Gonzaga closed the gap, pulling to 17-16 on Ike's layup.

Saint-Supery's 3-pointer gave the Bulldogs a 28-26 lead with just under seven minutes to go in the first half, but it was short-lived. Portland led 39-33 at the break after Garrett Nuckolls' layup.

The Pilots pushed the lead to 50-43 on Cameron Williams' 3-pointer. The home crowd roared after back-to-back layups extended the lead to 57-48 with 13 minutes to go. Foxwell's 3-pointer made it 67-56.

O'Donnell's layup made it 75-60 for the Pilots with 5:42 left.

Up next

Gonzaga visits Oregon State on Saturday.

Portland hosts Seattle on Saturday.

