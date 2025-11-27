QBs Arch Manning and Marcel Reed set for high-stakes showdown in Texas-Texas A&M rivalry game

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas' Arch Manning started the season as a top Heisman Trophy contender. Texas A&M's Marcel Reed is finishing it as one.

The two quarterbacks duel Friday night when the No. 16 Longhorns and No. 3 Aggies clash in the 120th meeting in the rivalry. Texas A&M (11-0, 7-0) is trying to secure its first appearance in the Southeastern Conference championship game, while Texas (8-3, 5-2) could boost its faint hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff.

For Manning, the showcase matchup is a chance to rally Texas' postseason chances, and show how far he's come in a roller-coaster season that saw him roasted by critics as an over-hyped bust.

For Reed, a victory to cap one of A&M's best regular seasons in school history could propel him from surging late-season Heisman hopeful into one of the favorites, and into Aggie lore.

The Manning name carried title and trophy expectations

No player began the season with more hype or scrutiny than Manning. The latest prodigy from the famous football family was the the Heisman Trophy favorite when Texas began the season at No. 1.

And that made him a lightning rod for national critics and frustrated Longhorns fans when Texas started the season 3-2 and fell out the way out of the Top 25.

“I was bad,” Manning said this week. “I was playing like garbage.”

He struggled to read defenses, missed open receivers and was often on the run behind a rebuilt offensive line. Snarky headlines and hot-take social media posts piled on. Manning shrugged them off with a promise that he would play better.

“I think he’s the most hated-on person in all of college football," Texas senior safety Michael Taaffe said. “And he doesn’t even care. He just cares about winning, and he cares about his teammates.”

Manning has gotten better and showed grit as he has took the hits to his body and his reputation. A concussion knocked him out of an overtime win at Mississippi State.

His play of late has been much more Heisman-like, with 1,314 yards passing and 11 touchdowns, and two more on the ground, over the last four games.

“I would have liked to have played like this since week one," Manning said.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian praised Manning's resilience.

“I don’t know if any college player has gone through what he went through before he was even the full-time starter. Part of that was his last name, part of it was our brand,” Sarkisian said. “To his credit, the guy showed so much resolve.”

Reed revamps his game to be total package for Aggies

While Manning struggled to live up to expectations, Reed exceeded them.

The second-year starter quieted doubters who questioned his throwing ability and deemed him as a run-first quarterback last season as a freshman. His 14.6 yards per completion leads the SEC. His 25 touchdown passes rank second.

Reed needs 248 yards passing to become just the fifth Aggie to throw for 3,000 yards in a season.

Reed's teammates and coaches praise his ability to stay calm and deliver big plays in big moments.

None were bigger than a inning touchdown pass in the final seconds at Notre Dame, and the rally to save the Aggies' undefeated season two weeks ago.

Texas A&M trailed South Carolina 30-3 at halftime and Reed's poor play helped dig the hole. He came out of the locker room blazing, with 316 yards and three touchdowns in the second half. The Aggies won 31-30 in the biggest comeback in school history.

Reed and the Aggies could wrap up a chance to play for their first SEC title Friday night. They are a virtual lock for the playoff and a chance to play for a national championship.

The last Aggies quarterback among the Heisman contenders was Johnny Manziel, who was the first freshman to win the trophy in 2012.

Like Reed, Manziel's name wasn't anywhere among the Heisman favorites when that season started. He won it in the end by a big margin.

“I always knew that I had the capability of becoming a Heisman contender because I know what I can do on the field,” Reed said. he said. “And I think a lot of my teammates believe in me as well."

