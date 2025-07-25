Raiders release Christian Wilkins over recovery plan for broken foot

HENDERSON, Nev. — (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders released prized free-agent signee Christian Wilkins on Thursday, blaming the defensive tackle for not giving the organization an acceptable recovery plan for his broken foot.

Wilkins was injured in Week 5 last season and had some sort of setback in his recovery that took him out of offseason practices and landed him on the physically unable to perform list shortly before training camp opened Wednesday.

"With no clear path or plan for future return to play from Christian, this transaction is necessary for the entire organization to move forward and prepare for the new season," the team said in a statement.

Wilkins, 29, was the Raiders' marquee free-agent signing last year, agreeing to a four-year, $110 million contract with $82.75 million guaranteed. The Raiders are voiding the remaining $35.25 million of Wilkins' deal, ESPN reported.

Wilkins has filed a grievance with the NFL Players Association, someone with knowledge of the situation said. That person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the topic.

Raiders first-year coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday he didn't know when Wilkins might return, and expressed concerned in May about the player's rehabilitation.

"It's been a difficult recovery and he's done everything he needs to do," Carroll said at the time. "He's been here every day. He's here early working hard. He's not ready to get back out. We're in the midst of a long, challenging process."

Wilkins was brought to Las Vegas to add an even stronger presence to a defensive line that includes pass rushers Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce. He had a career-high nine sacks in 2023 with Miami to go with his elite run stopping ability.

The hopes of forming one of the NFL's most imposing defensive lines took a major hit when all three linemen suffered season-ending injuries, though Crosby and Koonce are back practicing.

Wilkins had two sacks and 17 tackles in five games before injuring his foot, which required surgery. He suffered a Jones fracture — a break of the bone that connects the pinkie toe to the base of the foot.

