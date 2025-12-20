Rams fire special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn, AP source says

The Rams have fired special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn after his unit made several mistakes in Los Angeles' loss at Seattle on Thursday, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Saturday because the playoff-bound Rams (11-4) hadn’t publicly announced Sean McVay’s first significant in-season staffing change in his nine-year tenure. Assistant Ben Kotwica is expected to replace Blackburn, who was in his third season in the job.

The Rams' special teams have been generally poor all season, and the team already changed kickers and long snappers last month after Joshua Karty and his unit missed multiple opportunities to win games against Philadelphia and San Francisco.

Special teams then played a major role in the Rams’ 38-37 overtime loss to Seattle, a defeat that likely will prevent the Rams from winning the NFC West or earning the No. 1 seed.

The Rams led 30-14 in the fourth quarter when they gave up a touchdown on a 58-yard punt return by Seattle’s Rashid Shaheed following a poor punt by Ethan Evans.

Harrison Mevis then missed a 48-yard field goal attempt with 2:07 to play, preventing the Rams from taking the lead.

Mevis took over after Karty missed five field goals and three extra-point attempts, and he hadn’t missed a kick all season before this crucial field-goal attempt went barely wide right.

Blackburn was a linebacker for the Giants and the Panthers before beginning his coaching career.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.