Red Bull F1 employee who accused team boss Horner of misconduct has been suspended, AP source says

The Red Bull Racing Formula 1 employee whose complaint sparked an investigation into alleged misconduct by team principal Christian Horner has been suspended, a person with information on the matter told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The person requested anonymity because Red Bull has revealed no details of the investigation.

Red Bull Racing's parent company didn’t immediately answer a request seeking comment.

Last week, the team's parent company dismissed a complaint of alleged misconduct by Horner toward a team employee.

Horner declined to comment on the suspension Thursday when he spoke at a news conference in Jeddah ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend.

“I’m afraid that I can’t comment on anything that’s confidential between an employee and the company, so I can’t offer you anything on that," he said.

A day after the complaint was dismissed, a file alleged to contain evidence against Horner was emailed to nearly 200 people in the F1 paddock, including Liberty Media, F1, the FIA, the other nine team principals and multiple media outlets. That occurred during practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The authenticity of the files has not been verified by the AP; the file came from a generic email account.

