Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck to undergo Tommy John surgery

BOSTON — (AP) — Boston Red Sox right-hander Tanner Houck’s attempt to come back this season is over.

Manager Alex Cora said Saturday that Houck will undergo Tommy John surgery.

An All-Star last season, the 29-year-old Houck went on the injured list in mid-May with a right flexor strain after going 0-3 with an 8.04 ERA in nine starts.

“Tanner’s going to have Tommy John surgery,” Cora said before the Red Sox faced the Houston Astros at Fenway Park.

“He went to see Dr. Meister there in Texas and that was the recommendation,” Cora said. “We don’t have a date yet, but he’s going to have it."

Houck had a strong 2024 season, finishing seventh in the American League with a 3.12 ERA in 30 starts, but was only able to make five rehab appearances after going on the IL.

“Tough year for him, tough year for us,” Cora said of the season-ending news. “But he’ll kill the rehab, he’ll do his job, and when he comes back, he’s going to be OK.”

Houck earned his first All-Star appearance by going 8-6 with a 2.54 ERA in the first half. He struggled after the break, going 1-4 with a 4.23 ERA.

He worked an inning at the All-Star Game in Texas last year, giving up three hits including a homer to Shohei Ohtani.

He's the third Boston starting pitcher to suffer a season-ending injury. Hunter Dobbins tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee covering first base last month and Kutter Crawford underwent right wrist surgery.

The team hopes the pickup of righty Dustin May at the trade deadline from the Los Angeles Dodgers will bolster the staff. He's expected to make his first start for the Red Sox on Wednesday at Fenway.

“It was definitely a ride of emotions, up and down,” said May, sitting in the dugout on Saturday of being dealt to Boston. “Sad leaving because I've been there my whole career, but very, very excited to be joining this organization.”

May knew his days as a starter with the Dodgers were likely coming to an end this season with a few starters expected to come off the injured list.

“I was kid of pushed out,” he said. “We've got quite a few guys there in that organization. I couldn't be more excited and thrilled to be here and be a part of it.”

