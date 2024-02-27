Reigning WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart re-signs with New York Liberty

NEW YORK — (AP) — Reigning WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart re-signed with the New York Liberty, the team announced Monday.

The Liberty now have their entire starting lineup back from last season's team that lost in the WNBA Finals to the Las Vegas Aces.

“It’s a monumental day in New York as we are thrilled to welcome back the MVP, Breanna Stewart,” general manager Jonathan Kolb said. “Stewie’s return marks our unwavering commitment to excellence and our collective drive to bring a championship to New York.”

Stewart came to the Liberty last season after spending her entire career with the Seattle Storm. She averaged 23 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists and earned the league MVP honor for the second time in her career. The MVP award was one of the tightest races with Connecticut's Alyssa Thomas and Las Vegas' A'ja Wilson right behind Stewart.

The 29-year-old forward previously won the league's MVP in 2018 and helped Seattle win two WNBA championships in 2018 and 2020. She was MVP of the Finals both times.

The Liberty made the Finals for the first time since 2002 before losing in four games to Las Vegas.

It was no surprise that New York re-signed Stewart after they had put the franchise tag on her.

“I’m excited for what we’re doing here in New York and with the Liberty. … I’m looking forward to it for many years to come,” Stewart said in exit interviews after New York's Finals loss.

Stewart signed a one-year, non-guaranteed deal at less than the league's super maximum salary of nearly $242,000, a person familiar with the contract told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no terms of the deal had been released. The contract terms were first reported by The Athletic.

By doing this, the Liberty have more flexibility with their roster.

