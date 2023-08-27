Roberto Mancini appointed Saudi Arabia coach 2 weeks after quitting job in charge of Italy

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — (AP) — Roberto Mancini was appointed Saudi Arabia coach on Sunday, just two weeks after the European Championship-winning manager surprisingly left his job in charge of Italy.

The Saudi Arabian soccer federation says Mancini has been given a four-year contract. His first matches in charge will be against Costa Rica on Sept. 8 and South Korea four days later — both are friendly games.

Italian media reported that Mancini's contract is worth 25 million euros ($27 million) a year, and that the 58-year-old will be presented to the media at a news conference on Monday.

