Roberts won't rule out minor league start for Ohtani, who faces hitters Sunday in big rehab step

NEW YORK — (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts won't rule out a possible minor league rehabilitation start for two-way star Shohei Ohtani, who is scheduled to pitch to batters on Sunday for the first time since elbow surgery in September 2023.

Normally a pitcher coming back from elbow ligament repair makes several minor league starts in the final stage of his recovery. But because Ohtani is among the top hitters in the major leagues, the defending World Series champion Dodgers wouldn't want to lose his bat for any games.

Minor league teams are off on Mondays, leaving Thursday, June 12, as the only day next month Ohtani could pitch in the minors while the Dodgers are off.

“I think anything should be on the table,” Roberts said before Saturday night’s game at the New York Mets.

“It’s not going to be five minor league starts, I do know that,” Roberts explained. “I think this is just such a unique situation that there’s no one kind of blueprint. So we’re going to do this live session. I can’t even speak to if it’s going to be an up and down. ... And then we’ll see what the next week brings. If he’s going to be around, it’s going to be simulated games, but I really don’t know what that even really looks like."

Hyeseong Kim and Dalton Rushing are among the hitters likely to bat against Ohtani.

“It’s a big step getting on a mound facing hitters. Rightfully so, there’s a lot of anticipation but I think he’s really looking forward to it." Roberts said. “I’m looking for command. I just want him to get through it healthy and be willing to get to the next step.”

Ohtani had right elbow surgery on Sept. 19, 2023. He returned as a hitter last year after signing a $700 million, 10-year contract with the Dodgers as a free agent and won his third MVP award by batting .310 with 54 homers, 130 RBIs and 59 stolen bases.

After shoulder surgery on Nov. 4 to repair a labrum tear sustained during the World Series, Ohtani threw four bullpens sessions at spring training from Feb. 15-25, then paused to prepare for opening day as a hitter. He resumed bullpens on March 29.

“I think up to this point he’s checked every box,” Roberts said. “You’re talking about really adding velocity — I think right now it’s been tempered or controlled. You’re talking throwing a slider to hitters, which he has only done in a bullpen. So those are two other boxes.”

___

