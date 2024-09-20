Rodgers sparkles in his first home start since his injury to lead Jets to 24-3 win over Patriots

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes in a superb homecoming performance, New York's defense was dominant and the Jets rolled to a 24-3 victory over the New England Patriots in their home opener Thursday night.

Rodgers started his first game at MetLife Stadium since leaving the field just over a year ago with a torn Achilles tendon in New York's opener. The 40-year-old quarterback showed no signs of the injury — or playing in his third game in 11 days — while scrambling several times and making off-balance throws all night, slicing through New England's defense with surgical precision.

Rodgers finished 27 of 35 for 281 yards with TD tosses to Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard and heard chants of “Aa-ron! Rod-gers!” throughout as the Jets (2-1) ended an eight-game home losing streak against the Patriots (1-2).

New York, which stopped a 15-game skid against New England in Bill Belichick's final game as the Patriots' coach, sacked Jacoby Brissett five times. Drake Maye, the No. 3 overall pick in April, made his NFL debut when he replaced Brissett with 4:24 left in the game.

Breece Hall ran for a score for the Jets, who also snapped a six-game skid in Thursday night games.

And there was never much of a doubt in this one between the AFC East rivals.

Rodgers jogged onto the field to a thunderous ovation. Soon after, he sent the crowd into a frenzy again.

After the Jets' first drive stalled, Rodgers marched them down the field — with a little help by a mental mistake from the Patriots.

A first-down pass from Rodgers to Hall was stopped for no gain, but Jahlani Tavai lifted the Jets running back and slammed him to the turf with a move more suitable for the wrestling ring. The 15-yard penalty put the ball at New England's 31.

Four plays later, Rodgers threw a quick out to Lazard on his left. The receiver made a move and Alex Austin reached out to try to stop him, but instead got only a handful of Lazard's undershirt that stretched like a rubber band before Lazard broke away and zipped into the end zone for a 13-yard touchdown.

Lazard immediately ran over to his quarterback and handed the football to Rodgers, who threw his first touchdown pass at home for the Jets.

Rodgers and the Jets kept things going on their next possession, capping a 13-play, 91-yard drive with a 1-yard run by Hall that was reversed by video review after it was originally ruled he was short of the goal line.

Joey Slye's 44-yard field goal cut the Patriots' deficit to 14-3 with 3:56 left in the first half.

Greg Zuerlein was wide left on a 45-yarder shortly before halftime.

New York made it 21-3 with 6:18 remaining in the third quarter when Rodgers zipped a pass to his right and found Wilson, who toe-tapped in the front corner of the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown.

It marked the third straight game the Jets had at least three touchdowns on offense.

After Chuck Clark forced and recovered a fumble by Rhamondre Stevenson, the Jets increased their lead on a 28-yard field goal by Zuerlein.

Lopsided

In the first half, the Jets outgained the Patriots 252 yards to 40 and had 17 first downs to New England's four. It was the fewest first downs for the Patriots in any half since 2000.

Injuries

Patriots: Austin (ankle) and OL Michael Jordan (knee) left in the fourth quarter.

Jets: RT Morgan Moses injured a knee on the final play of the third quarter and didn't return. First-round pick Olu Fashanu replaced him.

Up next

Patriots: At San Francisco on Sept. 29.

Jets: Host Denver on Sept. 29.

