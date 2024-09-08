Roglic protects lead on final day to win record-equaling 4th Spanish Vuelta title

MADRID — (AP) — Primoz Roglic won a record-equaling fourth Spanish Vuelta title after successfully protecting his lead in the final individual time trial on Sunday.

Roglic finished the 24.6-kilometer(15.3-mile) time trial without any scares, and his overall lead of more than two minutes was never in jeopardy.

The Slovenian rider matched the record of four titles won by Spanish rider Roberto Heras in 2000 and 2003-05. Roglic's other victories came from 2019-21.

It was his first Vuelta triumph since switching from team Jumbo Visma to Red Bull Bora Hansgrohe.

