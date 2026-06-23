Ronaldo becomes first player to score in six World Cups with goal against Uzbekistan

HOUSTON — Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score in six different World Cup tournaments on Tuesday, getting a goal in the sixth minute of Portugal's match against Uzbekistan.

The 41-year-old Ronaldo made history when João Cancelo crossed it to him and he shot with his right foot to make it 1-0. He ran toward the bench and celebrated with his teammates after the score.

The goal makes him the second-oldest player to score at a World Cup behind Cameroon forward Roger Milla, who was 42 when he scored at the 1994 tournament in the United States.

Ronaldo's goal comes after he was criticized for failing to score in Portugal's 1-1 draw against Congo in the team's opening match.

Ronaldo and Argentina captain Lionel Messi became the only men in history to play in six World Cup tournaments this year. Ronaldo’s scoring streak started in his debut in 2006 and he also netted goals in 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022.

While he shares the record for most tournaments with Messi, he stands alone in scoring a goal in each edition after Messi failed to score a goal at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Ronaldo's goal Tuesday gave him nine goals in the tournament. Messi has 18 after a hat trick in Argentina's opener against Algeria and two more goals Monday against Austria that made him the all-time leading scorer in tournament history.

Tuesday's game was the 230th of Ronaldo’s international career, which is the most in history.

This is likely to be the final World Cup for Ronaldo, who won the European Championship with Portugal in 2016 and the Champions League five times with Manchester United and Real Madrid.

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