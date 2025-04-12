Rory McIlroy has masterful start at Augusta and closes in on career Grand Slam

AUGUSTA, Ga. — (AP) — Rory McIlroy raced out to the best start the Masters has seen in its 91-year history, with six straight 3s on his scorecard that shot him into the lead Saturday and left him 18 holes away from that coveted green jacket and the career Grand Slam.

McIlroy chipped in for eagle as part of his amazing start. And then he delivered another eagle late in the round as contenders were lining up behind him, a majestic 6-iron to 6 feet on the par-5 15th hole that carried him to a second straight 6-under 66.

“It was an awesome day and puts me in a great position going into tomorrow,” McIlroy said.

He led by two shots over a familiar foe — Bryson DeChambeau, who delivered some magic of his own with a 45-foot birdie putt to start his round and a putt from nearly 50 feet for birdie on the 18th hole that gave him a 69.

It was DeChambeau who crushed McIlroy’s spirit last year at Pinehurst No. 2 by beating him at the U.S. Open, stretching McIlroy's drought in the majors to more than a decade.

Also familiar to McIlroy was his position going into the final day at Augusta National.

It was 14 years ago when McIlroy, a 21-year-old with long, curly locks and unlimited potential, took a four-shot lead into the final round of the Masters. What followed was a meltdown that left him in tears when he shot 80.

“I just have to stay firm and just stay in my own little world,” McIlroy said.

He hasn't had a better chance at that green jacket until this week, when he recovered from two double bogeys in the opening round and responded with rounds of 66-66.

At stake Sunday is a chance to become only the sixth player to capture all four professional majors, a feat last accomplished nearly 25 years ago by Tiger Woods at the British Open.

Corey Conners, who went from a five-shot deficit to one shot behind McIlroy in a span of three holes on this wild Saturday, closed with eight straight pars for a 70. He was in third place, four shots behind.

No one else was closer than six shots of McIlroy. Justin Rose, who had a one-shot lead at the start of the day, shot 75 and was seven shots back.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.