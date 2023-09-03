Rutgers rolls Northwestern 24-7, as Wildcats play 1st game since hazing scandal shook the program

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — (AP) — Northwestern lost to Rutgers 24-7 on Sunday in the football team's first game since a hazing scandal led to a coaching change, investigations and multiple lawsuits.

Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt threw a touchdown and ran for another as the Scarlet Knights dominated the time of possession, controlling the ball for almost 38 minutes.

The loss in interim coach David Braun's first game is Northwestern's 12th straight dating back to last season. Braun replaced longtime coach Pat Fitzgerald, who was first suspended and then fired after allegations of hazing surfaced in the summer and spread to other programs at the university.

Northwestern, which finished last season 1-11, had one positive moment — scoring with about 20 seconds to play on a 1-yard pass by backup quarterback Brendan Sullivan to Caleb Komolafe. Cincinnati transfer Ben Bryant started and finished 20-of-35 passing for 169 yards and two interceptions. He was sacked five times. The Rutgers defense only allowed 201 yards.

The Scarlet Knights (1-0, 1-0 Big Ten) scored on their first two drives, with Wimsatt (17 of 29 for 163) hitting Ian Strong on an 11-yard pass to cap the first and running six yards for the second. The first TD was initially called incomplete but a review showed Strong had a foot down in the end zone. Jai Patel added a 32-yard field goal on the third drive after Braun gambled on a fake punt. Kyle Monangai scored on a 15-yard run in the third quarter.

With their team down 17-0, many of the Northwestern (0-1, 0-1) fans at the game said they expected more from the Wildcats.

“Not a very impressive first half,” said 18-year-old Ellis Zuckerman of New York, who will be starting his first semester at Northwestern next week.

Zuckerman, whose father Andrew attended the Chicago school, said hearing about the hazing scandal the past two months was concerning but did not impact his decision to attend the university, saying he was not going there for football.

Jared Breslaw, who grew up in Chicago and attended Northwestern games with his father and two brothers, flew up from Miami to see the game.

“I thought it was going be a little more competitive," the 35-year-old said. “I thought we would rally around this. Then again we're a second-half team, Cardiac Cats.”

THE TAKEAWAYS

Northwestern: Bryant showed flashes at quarterback and the receivers are surehanded. The offensive line struggled, especially in the running game. The defense was on the field way too much but has promise.

Rutgers: Coach Greg Schiano felt his defense was very good coming into the season and it more than lived up to his expectations on all three levels. The biggest surprise was the maturity and confidence Wimsatt showed. There were only a couple of throws that were slightly questionable and most of his passes were on target. The only knock is his handoffs are not fluid at times.

UP NEXT:

Northwestern: Hosts UTEP in home opener on Saturday.

Rutgers: Hosts Temple on Saturday night.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.