Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham takes step closer to promotion with 2-0 win over Mansfield

WREXHAM, Wales — (AP) — Wrexham, the fourth-tier Welsh team co-owned by actor Ryan Reynolds, took a step toward another promotion with a 2-0 victory over Mansfield on Friday.

Talismanic forward Paul Mullin scored both goals — finishing from a cross in the first half and converting a penalty in the 67th minute — before 12,494 fans at the Racecourse Ground stadium.

Wrexham remains third in League Two tied on points with Mansfield, which is second on goal difference. Stockport beat Forest Green 3-0 to move into first place, one point clear.

The top three teams at the end of the season are automatically promoted and the next four enter a playoff for one last promotion spot. Wrexham has six games remaining.

Wrexham was adrift when Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney bought the little-known club for $2.5 million in 2021.

Last April, they clinched the National League title to get back into the English Football League — the three divisions below the Premier League — for the first time in 15 years.

The Hollywood stars have invested heavily in the club through loans — the club's financial reports this week show that they're owed more than $11 million.

Reynolds and McElhenney's adventures as soccer team owners have been chronicled in their show “Welcome to Wrexham.”

