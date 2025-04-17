Sacramento Kings and GM Monte McNair have agreed to part ways, AP source says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — The Sacramento Kings and general manager Monte McNair have agreed to part ways, two years after McNair helped end the longest playoff drought in NBA history.

A person familiar with the decision said the sides mutually agreed on a breakup shortly after the Kings’ season ended Wednesday night with a 120-106 loss to Dallas in the Play-In Tournament. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the move.

The Athletic first reported that McNair was out as general manager.

