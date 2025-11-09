Sauce Gardner makes debut for Colts in Berlin after whirlwind week

BERLIN — Sauce Gardner followed Kyle Pitts inside to the middle, so Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw to the outside.

The result was a 16-yard touchdown pass to Drake London with linebacker Germaine Pratt in coverage, giving Atlanta a 14-13 lead over the Indianapolis Colts at halftime on Sunday.

Gardner made his debut for the Colts after a whirlwind week that saw him traded from the New York Jets to the Colts, who gave up two first-round draft picks and receiver Adonai Mitchell to get one of the league's premier cover cornerbacks.

Gardner was selected as an All-Pro in each of his first two seasons with New York, and though he hasn’t played as well last season or this one, a fresh start with a different defense could help him return to his All-Pro form.

Gardner, the No. 4 overall selection in the 2022 draft, made three solo tackles in the first half.

Safety Camryn Bynum said Friday that he’s seen Gardner “taking notes” and called him a “student of the game.”

The Falcons had early success running up the middle against a Colts team playing without three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who was placed on injured reserve on Friday with a neck injury.

Atlanta's Bijan Robinson rushed for 47 yards on nine carries in the first half.

