Seager hits 7th homer in 7 games as Rangers beat Diamondbacks 4-2 in World Series rematch

ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — Corey Seager homered for the seventh time in as many games, putting the Texas Rangers ahead with his three-run shot in their 4-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night in a rematch of last year's World Series.

Seager pulled a pitch by Brandon Pfaadt (2-4) into the seats in right field with one out in the fifth for what proved to be the final score. It was the 12th homer overall for the World Series MVP, who went deep twice Sunday at Minnesota in the Rangers' last game, extending his hitting streak to a season-best 11 games and his on-base streak to 21 games.

That decisive inning started with consecutive singles by Jonah Heim, who snapped an 0-for-17 slide, and No. 9 batter Travis Jankowski before Marcus Semien reached on a fielder's choice.

Andrew Heaney (1-6) worked 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief after starter Nathan Eovaldi. The Rangers activated Eovaldi from the injured list to pitch for them rather than in a rehab game for his first game since departing after 5 1/3 scoreless innings against Washington on May 2, the day before he went on the 15-day injured list with a right groin strain.

David Robertson worked a perfect eighth before Kirby Yates pitched the ninth for his eighth save in as many chances, but first since May 8.

Arizona (25-29) loaded the bases with one out in the sixth off Heaney before reliever Grant Anderson's first pitch resulted in a double play. Eugenio Suárez hit a flyball to Gold Glove right fielder Adolis García, who threw a strike to catcher Heim to get out Joc Pederson trying to score.

Pederson was initially ruled safe by home plate umpire Todd Tichenor, but the Rangers quickly challenged. The replay showed that when sliding Pederson's right foot hit in front of the plate, bounced up and was in the air when Gold Glove catcher Heim's sweeping tag got the runner's left leg.

The Diamondbacks got both of their runs off Eovaldi in the second, which began with back-to-back doubles by Christian Walker and Pavin Smith. Suárez got a sac fly on a foul popout when first baseman Nathaniel Lowe made an over-the-shoulder catch in foul territory while going away from the plate.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: Rookie OF Evan Carter went on the 10-day IL with a lumbar sprain. Rookie OF Wyatt Langford was activated from the IL after not playing since May 4 because of a right hamstring strain. He went 0 for 3 as the designated hitters.

UP NEXT

They wrap up the quick set playing twice in 24 hours, with a day game Wednesday. Diamondbacks right-hander Ryne Nelson (3-3, 6.03) stuck out six while allowing one run over 5 1/3 innings in Game 4 of the World Series. Dane Dunning (3-3, 4.43) is set to make his second start for Texas since coming off the IL.

