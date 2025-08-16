Sebastian Munoz of Colombia shoots a 59, with a double bogey, at LIV Golf Indianapolis

WESTFIELD, Ind. — (AP) — Sebastian Munoz of Colombia recorded the third sub-60 scores on the LIV Golf League, making birdie on 13 of his last 14 holes and becoming the first player to shoot 59 with a double bogey.

He responded from that early blunder by chipping in for birdie on the sixth hole, the start of eight straight birdies for another record in the four-year history of LIV Golf. He finished with five birdies in a row, hitting a gap wedge to 3 feet on his final hole.

“I’ve done eight birdies in a row,” Munoz said. “But 13 out of 14, it’s insane. I’ve never sniffed that. Really proud of the way I handled the day."

On a day of low scoring at The Club at Chatham Hills, a par 71 that hosted the Mid-American Conference championship last year, Munoz led by three shots over Dustin Johnson. A large group at 64 included Joaquin Niemann, who was 7 under through nine holes.

Niemann and Bryson DeChambeau, who shot 58 in the final round at The Greenbrier two years ago, are the other LIV players with sub-60 rounds.

It also was the sixth sub-60 round in worldwide golf this year.

This is the final tournament that determines the individual champion in the LIV Golf League. Munoz, along with Jon Rahm and Carlos Ortiz, are the only players in the top 10 on the points list who have yet to win this year.

