Serena Williams withdraws from doubles match with sister Venus at Wimbledon due to injury

LONDON — Serena Williams withdrew from her doubles match with sister Venus at Wimbledon on Saturday due to a right knee injury.

The 44-year-old Serena was injured during her singles return earlier in the week. It was a three-set loss.

"I'm heartbroken to have to withdraw from doubles. Coming back to compete again has been a gift, and the opportunity to play alongside (at)venuswilliams once more meant the world to me. I did everything I could but unfortunately my knee just isn't ready to compete," Serena said in an Instagram post.

The post included images of four syringes that Serena says “shows the fluid they drained from my knee after my singles match.”

However, with the U.S. Open approaching, Serena indicated she could play again somewhere else soon.

“All I can say,” Serena said, “is stay tuned to a city near you.”

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