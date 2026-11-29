Left-hander Shota Imanaga is moving to Texas, agreeing to a $51 million, three-year contract with the Rangers, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the move was pending a physical.

The addition of Imanaga would put another experienced arm in Texas' rotation, which still has two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom, MacKenzie Gore and Nathan Eovaldi.

Texas also reached one-year agreements with free agent outfielders Cedric Mullins and Luke Raley, according to another person familiar with those deals, speaking on condition of anonymity because those moves also were pending physicals.

The 33-year-old Imanaga went 11-10 with a 3.77 ERA in a career-high 32 starts for the Chicago Cubs this year. He was hurt by the long ball, allowing 35 homers in 174 1/3 innings, but is going from Wrigley Field to a ballpark in Texas with a retractable roof that is not as prone to home runs.

Nicknamed “The Throwing Philosopher,” Imanaga features a deceptive four-seam fastball that he usually locates at the top of the strike zone, to go along with an effective splitter. He also mixes in a sweeper, sinker, curveball and slider.

Imanaga quickly became a fan favorite in Chicago after he agreed to a $53 million, four-year contract in January 2024. He recited a couple of lines from the song "Go Cubs Go" in English during his first news conference after the deal was announced.

Imanaga was terrific in his first season with Chicago, making the NL All-Star team while going 15-3 with a 2.91 ERA. He finished fourth in the NL Rookie of the Year race and fifth in the NL Cy Young Award balloting.

He took the mound for the Cubs on opening day in 2025 and pitched four scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers in his native Japan. In his eighth start that season, he strained his left hamstring while going to cover first during a 4-0 loss at Milwaukee on May 4.

Imanaga had a 2.82 ERA when he went on the injured list. He returned on June 26 that year at St. Louis and went 6-6 with a 4.14 ERA over his final 17 regular-season starts. He made two appearances in the playoffs, allowing six runs and eight hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Imanaga became a free agent last year after the Cubs declined an option to keep his contract by guaranteeing $57 million for the 2026-28 seasons and he turned down a $15.25 million option for 2026. But he ended up accepting the team's qualifying offer of $22,025,000

Imanaga is 35-21 with a 3.45 ERA in 86 career starts. He has 465 strikeouts and 91 walks in 492 1/3 innings.

Rangers also are adding two outfielders

Mullins, a standout defender in center field, fills a pressing need for the Rangers given the uncertainty about Evan Carter, who had right hip surgery in October and is not expected to be ready for the scheduled start of next season.

The 32-year-old Mullins hit .205 with 15 homers and 48 RBIs in 137 games this year for the AL champion Rays. He began his career with Baltimore in 2018 until he went to the New York Mets at the trade deadline 2025, then went to Tampa Bay as a free agent.

An All-Star in 2021 with the Orioles, Mullins is a .241 career hitter with 118 homers and 385 RBIs.

Raley, also 32, hit .225 with 15 homers and 39 RBIs in 95 games this year, but he didn't play after July because of surgery to repair a torn flexor tendon in his left (non-throwing) forearm. He was limited to 73 games in 2025 by an oblique strain and back issues.

The left-handed hitter has batted .230 with 63 homers and 173 RBIs in 478 career games with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2021), Tampa Bay (2002-23) and Seattle (2024-26).

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AP Baseball Writer Jay Cohen contributed to this report.

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