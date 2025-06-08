Alcaraz saves three match points to take French Open final against Sinner to fifth set

PARIS — (AP) — Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz has forced a deciding set in the French Open final after saving three match points against Jannik Sinner.

Alcaraz was trailing 5-3, 40-0 in the fourth set on Sunday before rallying past his rival, winning a tiebreaker 7-6 (3).

Sinner, the top-ranked player, won the first two sets 6-4, 7-6 (4) before Alcaraz claimed the third set 6-4.

Sinner and Alcaraz share seven major titles, four for Alcaraz and three for Sinner, who is in the French Open final for the first time.

Sinner is on a 20-match winning streak in Grand Slam tournaments, after winning the U.S. Open and the Australian Open.

The 22-year-old Alcaraz owns a tour-leading 21-1 record on clay this year and has beaten the 23-year-old Sinner in their past four meetings.

He leads him 7-4 overall. ___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.