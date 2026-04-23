Slumping Phillies release high-priced righty Taijuan Walker and recall Nolan Hoffman

CHICAGO — The slumping Philadelphia Phillies released veteran right-hander Taijuan Walker before Thursday's game against the Chicago Cubs and recalled righty Nolan Hoffman from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Walker, in his 14th major league season, exited the Phillies clubhouse a couple of hours before Thursday’s contest. He's in the final year of a four-year, $72 million contract.

The Phillies had optioned right-hander Alan Rangel to Lehigh Valley following Wednesday's 7-2 loss to Chicago, their eighth straight.

The 33-year-old Walker was an All-Star with the New York Mets in 2021 and peaked with a 15-6 record and 4.38 ERA with Philadelphia in 2023. But he’s slid ever since, starting 2026 at 1-4 with a 9.13 ERA in five games, and has a combined 9-19 record with a 5.67 ERA over the past three seasons.

Walker gave up five runs (four earned) on eight hits in four innings of bulk relief and took the loss at Wrigley Field on Wednesday. With ace Zack Wheeler set to return on Saturday, Walker was bumped out of the Phillies rotation.

Dave Dombrowski, the Phillies’ president of baseball operations, said the team tried to trade Walker’s contract “various times,” but found no takers.

“We know and he knows that he gave every effort that he possibly could to try to get people out and it just wasn’t working,” Dombrowski added. “Maybe a change of scenery will help him."

Manager Rob Thomson said: "It's just all performance based. I hope that people understand."

“We had a really good year out of him the first year (2023) with the 15 wins,” Thomson added. “With the injuries we had last year, this guy took down 125 innings and basically helped us get to the playoffs.”

Thomson praised Walker's presence and work ethic.

“He's one of the best teammates and one of the best people I've been around," Thomson said. “This guys a pro, performance aside.

“He tried everything, being the opener and trying to get some velo back, which he did. It didn't work out, but it wasn't for a lack of effort on his part.”

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This story has been corrected to show that Walker pitched in relief on Wednesday, not as the starter.

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