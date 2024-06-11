Stars' Jim Nill selected NHL General Manager of the Year

NEW YORK — (AP) — Jim Nill of the Dallas Stars won the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award, the NHL announced Monday night.

Nill was the top choice of 17 of 42 voters to run away with the honors. Vancouver’s Patrik Allvin was second and Florida’s Bill Zito third after building a team that has reached the Stanley Cup Final two years in a row.

GM of the year is the only award voted on during the playoffs, with the first two rounds considered. The Stars reached the Western Conference final for a second consecutive season before losing to Edmonton in six games.

Nill among other moves acquired defenseman Chris Tanev at the trade deadline without giving up a first-round pick or the organization's top prospect. The respected talent evaluator has four Cup rings from his tenure with the Detroit Red Wings.

