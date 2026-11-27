PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith is inactive for Friday's game against Denver as he deals with an ankle injury.

Highsmith sustained the injury in the first quarter of last week's loss to Philadelphia. Fellow outside linebacker Nick Herbig, who sat out against the Eagles with ankle and hip issues, is back in the lineup as Pittsburgh (6-4) tries to move on after a tumultuous week.

Mason Rudolph will start at quarterback for the Steelers after the club cut four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday following a dust-up with coach Mike McCarthy in which McCarthy said Rodgers offered an ultimatum centered around offensive play-calling.

Rudolph is 9-9-1 in his career as a starter, including a 3-0 mark down the stretch in 2023 to help the Steelers reach the playoffs.

Will Howard, a sixth-round pick in 2025, will serve as Rudolph's backup. Rookie Drew Allar will be in uniform for the first time as the emergency quarterback.

Wide receiver/returner Max Hurleman is active for a second straight week after catching six passes for 61 yards and a touchdown against the Eagles.

Rookie returner Kaden Wetjen is inactive for a second straight week. So is cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, running back Eli Heidenreich, linebacker Cole Holcomb and defensive end Gabe Rubio.

The Broncos (8-2), who can move into first place all alone in the AFC West with a win, will be without running back JK Dobbins, who was suspended by coach Sean Payton for conduct detrimental to the team.

Sam Ehlinger will serve as Denver's third quarterback. Wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey, safety Taylor Rapp, offensive linemen Gavin Ortega and Kage Casey, and tight end Dallen Bently are inactive for Denver.

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