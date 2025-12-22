Steelers outlast Lions 29-24 in wild finish when penalty on St. Brown negates Goff's winning TD

DETROIT — The Pittsburgh Steelers pushed the Detroit Lions to the brink of elimination from the playoffs on Sunday, holding on for a 29-24 win when Jared Goff's touchdown on the final play was negated by an offensive pass-interference penalty on Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Goff threw a fourth-down pass to St. Brown just short of the goal line. The receiver pushed off cornerback Jalen Ramsey to get free, and before the Steelers could bring St. Brown to the ground, he threw a lateral to the quarterback to set up an apparent score.

Officials huddled for some time on the field before announcing the decision to the dismay of the crowd.

Jaylen Warren had two 45-yard touchdown runs in the fourth quarter and finished with a career-high 143 yards for the Steelers, who had a 230-15 advantage in rushing yards.

Aaron Rodgers and the AFC North-leading Steelers (9-6) have won three straight after a midseason slump, surging into the division lead with two games remaining.

Detroit (8-7) dropped two straight games for the first time in more than three years, ending its outside shot to win a third straight NFC North title. While the Lions haven't been eliminated from the playoffs, their odds are slim.

The Lions had two touchdowns negated by penalties in the final minute. Goff threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to St. Brown with 22 seconds left, but rookie Isaac TeSlaa was called for pass interference for setting a pick that freed up his teammate.

Goff threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Kalif Raymond midway through the fourth quarter and later connected with Jahmyr Gibbs for a 4-yard TD, pulling the Lions within five points each time. Goff was 34 of 54 for 364 yards with three touchdowns.

Detroit’s defense, which allowed Pittsburgh to gain a season-high 481 yards, forced the Steelers to settle for a 37-yard field-goal try with 2:05 left, and Chris Boswell missed it.

The Lions had a fourth-and-2 from their 35 and Pittsburgh was called for pass interference and tripping on consecutive plays, moving the ball to the Steelers 35 and setting up the wild finish.

Rodgers finished 27 of 41 for 266 yards. He threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to Kenneth Gainwell to close the first half that was initially ruled incomplete, then changed to a TD after a review. Gainwell made the catch while lying on his left side and got his right arm under the ball, then popped to his feet and scampered to the end zone.

Goff was sacked by blitzing Kyle Dugger for a safety to give the Steelers a 12-10 lead in the third quarter.

Pittsburgh converted a pair of fourth downs on the ensuing drive and elected not to go for it a third time from the Lions 5, settling for a field goal and a five-point lead after a 17-play, 64-yard drive that took nearly 10 minutes.

The Steelers went ahead 3-0 when Boswell capped their first possession with a 59-yard field goal.

The Lions could have tied the game on the ensuing possession, but coach Dan Campbell went for it on fourth-and-goal from the 3 and Goff’s pass to St. Brown in the end zone was broken up by Joey Porter Jr.

Goff's 20-yard TD pass to TeSlaa late in the first half put Detroit ahead 10-3.

Metcalf scuffles with a fan

Steelers receiver DK Metcalf swiped at a fan leaning over the railing in the front row during the second quarter.

Metcalf and the fan, wearing a black-and-blue shirt and a blue wig, were speaking to each other before the two-time Pro Bowler threw a right hand toward the man’s face. Metcalf did not appear to make much, if any contact.

Steelers extend their streak

Pittsburgh secured its 22nd straight season with at least a .500 record, breaking the NFL record they previously shared with the Dallas Cowboys, who had a 21-year run without a losing season from 1965-85. Coach Mike Tomlin has finished at .500 or better in each of his 19 seasons.

Injuries

Steelers: CB Brandin Echols (groin) left the game in the second quarter. ... Two starters were inactive — OLB T.J. Watt (lung) and OG Isaac Seumalo (triceps) — along with reserve OLB Nick Herbig (hamstring).

Lions: C Graham Glasgow (knee) and C Trystan Colon (wrist) were inactive, giving 24-year-old Kingsley Eguakun his first start after he played in two games sparingly in September, and G Kayode Awosika (foot) missed his third straight game.

Up next

Steelers: At Cleveland next Sunday.

Lions: At Minnesota on Thursday night.

