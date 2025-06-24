Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers is 'pretty sure' the 2025 season will be his last in the NFL

Aaron Rodgers is “pretty sure” the 2025 season, his first with the Pittsburgh Steelers, will be his last in the NFL, the 41-year-old quarterback said Tuesday.

The four-time MVP signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh earlier this month after two injury-marred seasons with the New York Jets. Rodgers' base salary is $13.65 million and he could earn up to $19.5 million with incentives, according to Spotrac.

"I'm pretty sure this is it. That's why we just did a one-year deal. The Steelers didn't need to put any extra years on that or anything," Rodgers said on "The Pat McAfee Show." "This was really about finishing with a lot of love and fun and peace for the career that I've had."

Rodgers agreed to sign with Pittsburgh after regular conversations with coach Mike Tomlin over a few months, characterizing the decision during the Steelers' recent minicamp as “best for my soul.”

“It’s been a long run and I’ve enjoyed it, and what better place to finish than in one of the cornerstone franchises of the NFL, with Mike Tomlin and a great group of leadership and great guys and a city that expects you to win,” Rodgers said Tuesday.

Rodgers also explained why he has not disclosed more details about his recent marriage to a woman he has identified only by her first name, Brittani.

“I lived in the public eye for 20 years. I had public relationships. How did that work out? I had people leaking my home information and leaking stories that we bought a house together. I had people calling paparazzi,” he said. “Didn’t want any of that, didn’t like any of that, and now I’m with somebody who’s private, who doesn’t want to be in the public eye, didn’t sign up to be a celebrity, doesn’t want to be a part of it.”

Don't expect that to change when he retires, either.

“When this is all done, it’s Keyser Soze. You won’t see me,” Rodgers said. “I'm not going to be in the public eye.”

On the field, Rodgers hopes to provide stability — at least for one year — for a franchise that has cycled through several quarterbacks since Ben Roethlisberger retired after the 2021 season.

“For this year, I’m going to give the Steelers everything that I got and empty the tank and be super comfortable and satisfied with whatever happens,” he said.

