Stephen Curry to miss at least another 10 days for Warriors because of right knee injury

SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry will be sidelined for at least another 10 days as the Golden State Warriors star tries to work his way back from a troublesome right knee injury.

The team said Wednesday that Curry — who will turn 38 on Saturday and has missed 15 consecutive games — was re-evaluated Tuesday for his patellofemoral pain syndrome and has continued to make good progress. He has returned to individual on-court workouts that will be intensified as Curry is able to do more.

He is scheduled to be examined again in 10 days, then there is typically a specific ramp-up process for an injured player in a practice setting with various full-speed scrimmages before he is medically cleared to play games again.

That would mean Curry misses at least the next six games, including a road game at Atlanta on March 21, leaving 11 left in the regular season after that.

Golden State had initially hoped he would return right after the All-Star break, and Curry sat out the All-Star game this year.

Curry, leading the Warriors in scoring at 27.2 points per game, last played Jan. 30 against Detroit and the Warriors have struggled without him. They are are 9-17 without him in the lineup overall this season and 5-10 during his recent stretch being sidelined.

The Warriors lost their third straight game, third in a row at home and fifth of six overall in a 130-124 overtime defeat to the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night.

