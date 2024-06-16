Supersub Wout Weghorst scores late again in Netherlands' 2-1 win over Poland at Euro 2024

HAMBURG, Germany — (AP) — Netherlands forward Wout Weghorst loves to make a big impression off the bench and he did it again Sunday late in a 2-1 win over Poland at the European Championship.

The giant striker struck with a low left-foot shot in the 83rd minute with his first touch after coming on to replace Memphis Depay who had wasted several shooting chances.

The late win puts some pressure on Group D favorite France, which already beat the Dutch twice in qualifying last year and plays Austria on Monday.

Poland was forced to cope without its injured star Robert Lewandowski but soon found a goal from his replacement who matured in Major League Soccer.

Adam Buksa used all his 6-foot-3 (1.91 meter) height when circled by four Dutch defenders at a 16th-minute corner to guide a header into the net. Buksa had 2 ½ prolific years with New England Revolution until 2022.

Cody Gakpo leveled in the 29th with a shot that was deflected and deceived goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny. It was fair reward for a vibrant first half for the Dutch.

Gakpo is a fast starter at major tournaments. He scored in all three group games at the 2022 World Cup where the Netherlands reached the quarterfinals and lost to Argentina only in a penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw. That day in Doha, Weghorst forced extra time with two late goals after coming on in the 78th, also to replace Depay.

About 50,000 Dutch fans made the short trip to Hamburg and there was a shooting incident involving police before the game in the downtown St. Pauli district near where many had gathered. It did not seem related to the soccer.

Police said they shot and injured a man who was threatening them with an ax and a Molotov cocktail.

