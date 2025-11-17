New York Jets players stunned by shooting that left teammate Kris Boyd critically injured

NEW YORK — Kris Boyd was on the minds of his stunned but grateful New York Jets teammates as they returned to work a day after he was shot and wounded in midtown Manhattan.

Defensive tackle Harrison Phillips told reporters during a video call that some of his teammates had spoken to Boyd in the hospital, where he was in critical but stable condition Monday.

“I just know there’s been a lot of answered prayers,” Phillips said. “It’s a blessing to know that he’s in stable condition, surrounded by his family with a lot of support around him. Definitely from where the news was originally reported, there’s a lot of panic and a lot of emotion that goes into that. Not to lighten the situation, but I think we’re a little more grateful knowing he’s in stable condition now.”

Tight end Jeremy Ruckert said the news was devastating.

"So it’s time for us to come together,” Ruckert said. "And like I said, prayers for him and his family. And hopefully that everything will end up being all right.”

New York police released surveillance images Monday of a man sought in the shooting of the Jets cornerback and special teams standout.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation and authorities said it's not clear if Boyd was targeted by the shooter. No other injuries were reported.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday on West 38th Street near Seventh Avenue, about halfway between Madison Square Garden and Times Square. Boyd, 29, was taken to Bellevue Hospital after being shot in the abdomen, police said. The shooter fled the scene.

Jets officials have said they are “aware of the situation involving Kris Boyd” but have declined further comment. Boyd’s agent has not responded to a text message inquiring about the incident.

Boyd hasn't played this season, his first with the Jets, after going on the season-ending injured reserve list on Aug. 18 with a shoulder injury that required surgery to repair.

He signed with New York as a free agent in March and was expected to be a key part of a revamped special teams unit under new coach Aaron Glenn and special teams coordinator Chris Banjo. But Boyd was hurt during training camp practice Aug. 2 and carted from the field.

Boyd has been regarded as a special teams standout during his first six NFL seasons, including most of the last two with Houston.

He made headlines during the Texans' divisional playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in January when he celebrated a forced fumble on a kickoff by ripping off his helmet and nearly shoving his special teams coach to the ground.

Boyd played his first four seasons with Minnesota after being a seventh-round pick by the Vikings out of Texas in 2019. He signed with the Arizona Cardinals in 2023 and then joined Houston’s practice squad later that season.

Phillips was previously teammates with Boyd in Minnesota during the 2022 season before both joined the Jets this year.

“I’ll say something about K.B., though: Just such an energetic, such a positive person. ... And I can’t wait to see his smiling face again,” Phillips said.

