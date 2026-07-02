Taylor Fritz wins match and style points at Wimbledon. De Minaur also advances

LONDON — A well-dressed Taylor Fritz impressed again at Wimbledon on Thursday, beating compatriot Patrick Kypson 6-2, 6-2, 7-5 to reach the third round as Princess Kate visited the All England Club.

Fritz's white blazer and NBA-style warmup pants for his walk-on at No. 2 Court drew attention but his play wasn't bad either — he fired 19 aces and avoided getting pushed into a fourth set.

The sixth-seeded American, a semifinalist last year, emphatically pumped his right fist when he broke Kypson to convert his fourth match point.

“I'm really happy that I was able to just get the break there, avoid going to a tiebreaker, avoid going to a fourth, just get it done in three,” Fritz said in an on-court interview.

Fritz also won his opener in straight sets and had worn a similar outfit with tear-away warmup pants.

“I'm a bit more low-key so it's definitely something different for me walking out with the whole fit,” the 28-year-old Californian said.

“The first round I actually kind of struggled getting the thing off. I saw a video of Frances (Tiafoe) the other day just going full rip-off,” Fritz added. “I tried to copy him today.”

Fifth-seeded Alex de Minaur also advanced in straight sets, beating Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

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