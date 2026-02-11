Tennis Hall of Fame: Federer induction ceremony sells out in 2 minutes, watch party planned

NEWPORT, R.I. — Roger Federer’s induction ceremony sold out in two minutes, the International Tennis Hall of Fame said Wednesday in announcing plans to add an outdoor watch party that will make room for thousands more fans.

“As a small but historic venue, our capacity is limited,” the Hall posted on social media.

The Hall said it anticipated the excitement about the first man to win 20 Grand Slam singles titles, who will be inducted in the Newport-based shrine on Aug. 29 along with broadcaster Mary Carillo. In addition to the 900 tickets originally available for the induction ceremony, the Hall will open its 3,600-seat stadium for a watch party.

The Tennis Hall, which is housed in the 19th Century Newport Casino, recently underwent a $3 million renovation to prepare for upcoming induction ceremonies to honor Federer and Serena Williams, who will be eligible next year unless she makes a comeback.

