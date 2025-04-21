Thunder, Pacers and Timberwolves look to stay focused after lopsided playoff-opening wins

OKLAHOMA CITY — (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder, Indiana Pacers and Minnesota Timberwolves will try to avoid complacency when they return to action on Tuesday after dominating their first-round playoff series openers.

The Thunder, the top seed in the Western Conference, rolled past the Memphis Grizzlies 131-80 on Sunday. It was the fifth-largest postseason victory margin in NBA history and a record for a Game 1.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said the goal for Monday’s practice was to bring everything down a few notches.

“A good neutral day,” Daigneault said. “That’s what you want to have the day after the game. Games are emotional one way or the other, and you want to come in and get to neutral pretty quickly and just dig into the the facts of the game, dig into the plays, dig into the fundamentals.”

Memphis also is trying not to make too big a deal about the first game.

“The outcome shouldn’t play any part in our preparation for the next game," interim Grizzlies coach Tuomas Iisalo said. “It’s always, you take the the hours you are afforded and you make the best out of those. So our goal is to win this one here (on Tuesday). I think there’s the old saying that the playoff series doesn’t start before there’s a road win. You’re expected to defend your home court. We will be better in the next game.”

Minnesota defeated the Lakers 117-95 on Saturday and seized homecourt advantage in their Western Conference series. Though Luka Doncic scored 37 points for third-seeded Los Angeles, the Timberwolves slowed LeBron James and Austin Reaves.

Indiana, the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, rolled past No. 5 seed Milwaukee 117-98 on Saturday. The Pacers led 69-43 at halftime and cruised from there.

Things could be much different if Bucks star Damian Lillard returns after missing Game 1. The nine-time All-Star hasn’t played since March 18 as he recovered from deep vein thrombosis in his right calf. He was on the bench in the opener and even got a technical foul for jawing with Indiana's Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton. He is listed as questionable for the game.

Bucks coach Doc Rivers wouldn't say Monday if Lillard would return. Haliburton said the Pacers are ready if he does.

“It can happen at any time — I wouldn’t be surprised if it happened tomorrow,” Haliburton said. “So we’ve got to be prepared for whatever that is, understanding that in the playoffs, it ain’t about individual performances, it’s about winning.”

Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers

When/Where to Watch: Game 2, 7 p.m. EDT (NBA TV)

Series: Pacers lead, 1-0

BetMGM Sportsbook says: Pacers by 4.5.

What to Know: Though Lillard is likely to be limited if he plays, it would be worth watching whether his presence would help Milwaukee turn things around after the embarrassing 19-point loss in Game 1. Lillard’s presence is needed for a team that went 9-for-37 from 3-point range in the opener. He averaged 31.3 points per game in last year’s first-round playoff series against Indiana. Perhaps that’s why Pacers coach Rick Carlisle, who is planning for Lillard’s return, acknowledged Saturday that Game 2 will be “monumentally” tougher than Game 1. Still, the Pacers are a perfect 7-0 in postseason home games when All-Star Tyrese Haliburton plays, and Indiana has won four of its last five playoff games against Milwaukee.

Memphis Grizzlies at Oklahoma City Thunder

When/Where to Watch: Game 2, 7:30 p.m. EDT (TNT)

Series: Thunder lead, 1-0

BetMGM Sportsbook says: Thunder by 14.5.

What to Know: Including the regular season, Oklahoma City has won all five games against the Grizzlies by double figures this season. Oklahoma City dominated Game 1, despite NBA scoring champion Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scoring only 15 points. Aaron Wiggins scored 21 points to lead the Thunder in Game 1 and he didn't even play in the first quarter. He was the 11th player to enter the game for Oklahoma City. Thunder players are disappointed that their primary defensive stopper, Lu Dort, was not a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year, and the perceived slight seems to have motivated them. Memphis will need more out of its top scorers. Ja Morant scored 17 points on just 6-for-17 shooting in the opener and Jaren Jackson Jr. scored four points on 2-for-13 shooting.

Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers

When/Where to Watch: Game 2, 10 p.m. EDT (TNT)

Series: Wolves lead, 1-0.

BetMGM Sportsbook says: Lakers by 5.5

What to Know: After a tumultuous regular season that surprisingly ended with 50 wins and a Pacific Division title, the Lakers will be in big trouble if LeBron James and Luka Doncic can’t answer Minnesota’s impressive performance in the series opener. The Wolves hit a franchise playoff-record 21 3-pointers while carving up the Los Angeles defense inside and out, and Doncic’s 37 points weren’t enough to overcome a passive 19-point effort by James and a poor all-around game from Austin Reaves. JJ Redick’s top job might be finding a way to slow Jaden McDaniels, who took advantage of Minnesota’s size mismatches across the front line to score 25 points on 11-of-13 shooting.

___

AP Sports Writers Greg Beacham, Mike Marot and Steve Megargee contributed to this report.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.