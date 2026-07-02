Tiger Woods’ hospital records will be handed over to prosecutors in Florida DUI case, judge rules

STUART, Fla. — Prosecutors are allowed to review medical records related to Tiger Woods ' March vehicle crash and subsequent arrest in Florida on suspicion of driving under the influence, a judge has ruled.

Judge Darren Steele approved an agreement last week between Woods' defense attorney and the State Attorney's Office that allows prosecutors to request records from Cleveland Clinic Martin South Hospital, where Woods was taken following the March 27 crash. The case is being tried in Martin County circuit court, just north of Palm Beach County.

The judge signed off on a similar agreement in May that grants prosecutors access to all prescription medication records for the legendary golfer at a Palm Beach pharmacy from the start of the year through the end of March. For both hospital and prescription records, prosecutors have agreed to defense attorney Doug Duncan's request for a protective order limiting the release of records only to prosecutors, law enforcement officers, state experts and Woods' defense team.

Woods has pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence. A sheriff's office report said deputies found two pain pills in his pocket, and he showed signs of impairment after his SUV clipped a truck's trailer and rolled onto its side.

Woods was traveling at high speeds on a beachside, residential road on Jupiter Island with a 30 mph (nearly 50 kph) speed limit when his Land Rover caused $5,000 in damage to the truck, according to an incident report. Woods agreed to a Breathalyzer test that showed no signs of alcohol, but refused a urine test, authorities said.

Woods has traveled outside of the United States to seek treatment at an inpatient treatment facility, according to court records.

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