Time running out on Chiefs, Lions and Ravens after they stumble on Thanksgiving

The Kansas City Chiefs have run out of room for error.

If they’re going to extend the dynasty and reach the AFC championship game for a ninth straight season to have a shot at winning a fourth Super Bowl title with coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, they might need to win their last five games — and get help.

A 31-28 loss at Dallas on Thursday dropped the Chiefs (6-6) to .500. They've already lost to the three 7-4 teams currently sitting in the AFC wild-card spots — Chargers, Jaguars, Bills — and they also trail the Texans (6-5) and Steelers (6-5).

Kansas City’s final five games are home vs. Houston and Los Angeles (the Chargers beat the Chiefs in Week 1 in Brazil), at Tennessee, home vs. Denver and at Las Vegas. The three toughest games are at Arrowhead Stadium, where the Chiefs are 5-1.

“You’ve just got to win every game now. I hope that’s enough,” Mahomes said. “We’re going to play a lot of good ballteams coming up. If we’re going to make the playoffs, we’re going to have to win ’em all. That’s got to be the mindset when we step into the building when we get back.”

It’s going to be a tough task for Mahomes and Co. An inconsistent offense showed encouraging signs, scoring four touchdowns against Dallas. But Steve Spagnoulo’s defense surrendered 457 yards and 31 points. They need to tighten up down the stretch.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys (6-5-1) have climbed back into the NFC playoff race with their third straight win. They defeated the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles and the runners-up in a five-day span.

Dak Prescott is thriving thanks to George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb, who overcame the drops against Philadelphia. The revamped defense got the best of a depleted offensive line and harassed Mahomes throughout the game.

Still, the Cowboys have a long way to go. They would have to win out and have the Eagles (8-3) lose three games to win the NFC East.

Dallas visits Detroit next week, hosts Minnesota and the Chargers and finishes with consecutive road games against Washington and the New York Giants.

The Cowboys would surpass the Lions (7-5) with a win next Thursday. They’ll need San Francisco (8-4) to lose two games if they win out to finish with an eight-game winning streak.

“We’re playing good football, we’re riding a three-game winning streak,” Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said. “We need to get to four. And again, I think if you look at things that way, and it makes the process easier, and if we keep winning football games, we’ll see what happens at the end.”

Race for the NFC North

Detroit's hopes of becoming a three-peat division champion took a serious hit with a 31-24 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Jordan Love was outstanding, tossing four TD passes. Micah Parsons was dominant, recording 2 1/2 sacks. The Packers (8-3-1) swept the Lions and would take over first place if Chicago (8-3) loses at Philadelphia (8-3) on Friday.

The Packers will face the Bears twice in the next three games sandwiched around a road game against the Broncos (9-2). The division battle will come down to those matchups.

“There are a lot of good football teams in our division,” Love said. “We’ve got to come out here and handle business every time we get those opps. Obviously, we know this three-game stretch we’ve had with the Vikings, now the Lions, and then go with the Bears next week. You’ve got to come in and win these games and try to control your own destiny by winning out.”

Detroit has lost three of four and four of six. The Lions would have to win out and get help to win another division title. They won’t have an easy road to a wild-card spot, either. After Dallas, the Lions visit the NFC-leading Rams, host the Steelers and finish with consecutive road games against the Vikings and Bears.

“You’ve got to do your job, you’ve got to win and you need a little help. And that’s what it is,” coach Dan Campbell said. “But it all starts with you doing your job, which is us, and finding a way to win the next one in front of us. It really is that simple. Don’t make more of it than need be. It’s frustrating, it sucks, it’s tough, but we did it to ourselves and we’re the only ones who are going to get out of it as well.”

Ravens stumble

Joe Burrow returned for the Bengals and helped end Baltimore’s five-game winning streak.

Much of the credit goes to Cincinnati’s defense for stifling Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and the Ravens. A unit that entered the game last in the NFL forced five turnovers.

The Ravens (6-6) fell a half-game behind the Steelers (6-5) for first place in the AFC North. Pittsburgh hosts Buffalo on Sunday. The Ravens and Steelers will square off in Week 14 and 18.

Jackson threw four TD passes against Miami after returning following a three-game injury absence. But he has one TD pass and three picks in four games since.

