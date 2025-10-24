Toronto's Bo Bichette activated for World Series, at second base for first time since 2019

TORONTO — All-Star Bo Bichette returned to the Toronto Blue Jays for the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers after missing 1 1/2 months because of a sprained left knee and was set to play second base for the first time in six years.

Bichette, a two-time All-Star and AL hits leader, was set to bat cleanup in Friday night's opener. He hadn't played since he sprained his left knee in a Sept. 6 collision with New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells.

Usually a shortstop, Bichette will play second for the first time in the major leagues. His last time at second was in 2019 with Triple-A Buffalo. Three-time Gold Glove winner Andrés Giménez will play shortstop.

George Springer remained at designated hitter. He appeared to be playing with discomfort after he was struck on the right kneecap by a 95.6 mph pitch from Seattle's Bryan Woo in Game 5 of the AL Championship Series.

Bichette was added to Toronto's roster along with infielder Ty France. The Blue Jays dropped outfielder Joey Loperfido and right-hander Yariel Rodríguez.

Bichette was second in the major leagues to the Yankees’ Aaron Judge with a .311 batting average, hitting 18 homers with 94 RBIs in 139 games.

Bichette, 27, is eligible for free agency following the World Series.

Los Angeles added right-handers Edgardo Henriquez and Will Klein while dropping lefty Alex Vesia and righty Ben Casparius. The Dodgers said Thursday that Vesia was not with the team in Toronto because of a family matter.

Former closer Tanner Scott was not added. The left-hander was dropped from the Division Series roster following surgery on Oct. 8 to remove of an abscess from an infection on his lower body.

Clayton Kershaw, who was left off the Dodgers' Wild Card Series roster and did not pitch in the NL Championship Series, is on the World Series roster. Kershaw has said he plans to retire after this season.

