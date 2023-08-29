Trades dominate the day as NFL teams trim rosters to 53 players

A slew of trades highlighted roster cutdown day in the NFL.

Kicker Wil Lutz is reuniting with coach Sean Payton in Denver. The Eagles got tight end Albert Okwuegbunam from the Broncos. Veteran kicker Nick Folk went from New England to Tennessee.

Defensive end Boogie Bashum, defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr., cornerbacks Noah Igbinoghene and Kelvin Joseph, offensive lineman Dan Feeney and Kendrick Green and wide receiver/returner Ihmir Smith-Marsette are among the players on the move in trades.

Jonathan Taylor isn’t going anywhere, however. The Indianapolis Colts didn’t trade the disgruntled star running back, but they’re keeping Taylor on the physically unable to perform list. That means he will miss the first four games, even if he’s traded.

The most surprising cut came from New England, which let second-year quarterback Bailey Zappe go. Zappe was 2-0 as a starter last year filling in for Mac Jones but struggled in the preseason. The Patriots currently don’t have a backup because they also released veteran QB Trace McSorley and rookie Malik Cunningham, a QB at Louisville who played various positions and took snaps in camp.

Other notable cuts around the league included the Bengals releasing QB Trevor Siemian in favor of Jake Browning. Siemian gave Cincinnati an experienced backup behind Joe Burrow, whose status for Week 1 isn’t clear because of a calf strain. Browning was the practice squad QB last season.

Philadelphia released punter Arryn Siposs. Green Bay cut incumbent punter Pat O’Donnell. Cleveland parted with kicker Cade York, a day after acquiring kicker Dustin Hopkins in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers. York was a fourth-round pick in 2022. The Browns also waived wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr., a former USFL standout who had a strong camp and exhibition season.

Punter Thomas Morstead was among the Jets' cuts, but he's a vested veteran who is likely to be re-signed after the team clears roster space. Same for fullback Nick Bawden. New York also waived running back Zonovan “Bam” Knight to make room in a crowded backfield that includes Dalvin Cook, Breece Hall and Michael Carter. “Hard Knocks” star wideout Jerome Kapp — whose performance of Eminem’s freestyle in “8 Mile” went viral — was also waived.

The 49ers kept Brandon Allen as their third-string QB after trading away former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance to Dallas last week. San Francisco, which ended the NFC championship game with no healthy quarterbacks, decided to keep Allen for insurance behind starter Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold.

The Falcons also kept a third quarterback, Logan Woodside, behind starter Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke. Atlanta chose tight end John FitzPatrick over Parker Hesse and released offensive lineman Tyler Vrabel, son of Titans coach Mike Vrabel.

Veteran wide receiver Chosen Anderson was released by Miami. The Cowboys cut veteran QB Will Grier, who became expendable after Lance was acquired last week. Dallas coach Mike McCarthy said he hopes to retain Grier on the practice squad.

New Orleans released veteran cornerback Bradley Roby, linebacker Jaylon Smith, safety Jonathan Abram and punter Blake Gillikin. Lou Hedley takes Gilliken's spot and rookie kicker Blake Grupe replaces Lutz.

